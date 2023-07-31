Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, the Commanding General of Installation Management Command, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland, Mr. Tommy R. Mize, Director of Installation Management Command Europe, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Truchon conducted a visit to ASA-Black Sea at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, August 2, 2023. The visit was to gain a comprehensive understanding of the installation and its capabilities to support the readiness of NATO, U.S., Romania and all the national securities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Precious Scott and Spc. Devin McReynolds)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 08:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892466
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-DB760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109804469
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, IMCOM Garrison Command Visit, by SPC Devin McReynolds and SPC Precious Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT