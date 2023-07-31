Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Garrison Command Visit

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds and Spc. Precious Scott

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, the Commanding General of Installation Management Command, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland, Mr. Tommy R. Mize, Director of Installation Management Command Europe, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Truchon conducted a visit to ASA-Black Sea at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, August 2, 2023. The visit was to gain a comprehensive understanding of the installation and its capabilities to support the readiness of NATO, U.S., Romania and all the national securities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Precious Scott and Spc. Devin McReynolds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 08:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892466
    VIRIN: 230802-A-DB760-1001
    Filename: DOD_109804469
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM Garrison Command Visit, by SPC Devin McReynolds and SPC Precious Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    VictoryCorps
    PursueExcellence

