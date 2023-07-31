Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Stringer - Osan Fighters Train Using Alternate Landing Surface

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II's and F-16 Fighting Falcon's assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing, train using an Alternate Landing Surface (ALS) at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. The ALS is conducted during routine training events to guarantee the 51st FW's ability to deploy aircraft, regardless of main runway damage. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 06:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892464
    VIRIN: 230801-F-QO603-2001
    Filename: DOD_109804352
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    TAGS

    Sunset
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    51st Fighter Wing
    Alternate Landing Surface

