B-Roll Stringer - Osan Fighters Train Using Alternate Landing Surface

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II's and F-16 Fighting Falcon's assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing, train using an Alternate Landing Surface (ALS) at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. The ALS is conducted during routine training events to guarantee the 51st FW's ability to deploy aircraft, regardless of main runway damage. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|08.01.2023
|08.03.2023 06:19
|B-Roll
|892464
|230801-F-QO603-2001
|DOD_109804352
|00:03:53
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
