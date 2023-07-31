U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 and Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 13, 2023. MACS-4 and VMGR-152 routinely exercise aircraft landing zone training with expeditionary runways for enhanced operability in austere environments across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 03:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892460
|VIRIN:
|230803-M-GV479-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109804229
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MACS-4 Sets Up an Expeditionary Runway for KC-130s, by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT