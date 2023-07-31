Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MACS-4 Sets Up an Expeditionary Runway for KC-130s

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.18.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 and Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 13, 2023. MACS-4 and VMGR-152 routinely exercise aircraft landing zone training with expeditionary runways for enhanced operability in austere environments across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 03:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892460
    VIRIN: 230803-M-GV479-1001
    Filename: DOD_109804229
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACS-4 Sets Up an Expeditionary Runway for KC-130s, by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    team
    1st MAW
    small unit
    MAG12
    MACS-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT