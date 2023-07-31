Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Stringer: 51st SFS Defenders, 51st CS Airmen Deter OPFOR in Simulated Ground Attack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron team up with Airmen from the 51st Communications Squadron to deter opposing forces during a simulated ground attack at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 03:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892458
    VIRIN: 230801-F-QO603-1001
    Filename: DOD_109804211
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Stringer: 51st SFS Defenders, 51st CS Airmen Deter OPFOR in Simulated Ground Attack, by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Forces Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    51st Communications Squadron
    Simulated Ground Attack
    OPFOR Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT