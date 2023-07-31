Yokota Air Base Bread factory

Produced a television news story about the Exchange bread factory and how they produce bread for all bases throughout the Kanto region.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 01:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892456
|VIRIN:
|230801-N-RG587-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109804175
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
