    Camp Zama Army 5K Fun Run

    JAPAN

    06.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    A 5k fun run held on June 12th, 2023, kicked off Army Week activities on Camp Zama, drawing dozens of runners for the event.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 00:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892453
    VIRIN: 230616-N-KW679-7196
    Filename: DOD_109804088
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Camp Zama Army 5K Fun Run, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    camp zama
    fun run
    afn tokyo
    army week

