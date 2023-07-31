A 5k fun run held on June 12th, 2023, kicked off Army Week activities on Camp Zama, drawing dozens of runners for the event.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 00:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892453
|VIRIN:
|230616-N-KW679-7196
|Filename:
|DOD_109804088
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Army 5K Fun Run, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT