    Vocalist SrA Huseby

    JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Spotlight on SrA Erica Huseby, member and a singer of the USAF Band of the Pacific Asia. SrA Huseby uses her range of talents, work ethic, and love of singing to provide support for the USAF and U.S. allies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 21:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892433
    VIRIN: 230630-F-KW390-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803882
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vocalist SrA Huseby, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota AB
    Singing
    USAF
    Music
    Band of the Pacific

