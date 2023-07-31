U.S. Army Cpl. Adriano Dias shares experience as part of Talisman Sabre 23

U.S. Army Cpl. Adriano Dias, a support operations specialist with 25th Infantry Division, discusses his experience serving as part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Townsville Field Training Area in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 31, 2023. The United States, Australia and other ally and partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking for all participating nations and reflects the strength and priority of alliances, strategic partnerships and ongoing military-military relationships.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 19:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892423
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-NQ680-3013
|Filename:
|DOD_109803722
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
