The U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A MUX/MALE is unveiled during a ceremony for Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Aug, 2, 2023. The MQ-9A is a remotely piloted aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of operations such as coastal and border surveillance, weapons tracking, embargo enforcement, humanitarian and disaster assistance, peacekeeping, and counter-narcotic operations. VMU-3 can support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, data gateway and relay capabilities, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing of targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint and combined operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 19:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892420
|VIRIN:
|230802-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109803678
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VMU-3 Milestone Video, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT