VMU-3 Milestone Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A MUX/MALE is unveiled during a ceremony for Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Aug, 2, 2023. The MQ-9A is a remotely piloted aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of operations such as coastal and border surveillance, weapons tracking, embargo enforcement, humanitarian and disaster assistance, peacekeeping, and counter-narcotic operations. VMU-3 can support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, data gateway and relay capabilities, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing of targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint and combined operations.