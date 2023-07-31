Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMU-3 Milestone Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    The U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A MUX/MALE is unveiled during a ceremony for Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Aug, 2, 2023. The MQ-9A is a remotely piloted aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of operations such as coastal and border surveillance, weapons tracking, embargo enforcement, humanitarian and disaster assistance, peacekeeping, and counter-narcotic operations. VMU-3 can support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, data gateway and relay capabilities, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing of targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint and combined operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892420
    VIRIN: 230802-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803678
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-3 Milestone Video, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH
    MAG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT