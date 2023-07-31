A team of 302nd Airlift Wing Airmen test fire a Modular Airborne Firefighting System tank loaded into a C-130 aircraft Aug. 2, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The tank was loaded and test fired as a result of the wing’s special mission activation during the 2023 fire season. (U.S. Air Force video by Laura Fitzmorris)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892416
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-II154-1001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_109803635
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Modular Airborne Firefighting System Tank Test Fire on C-130H Aircraft, by SSgt Laura Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
