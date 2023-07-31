Team Fairchild deploys as Lead Expeditionary Wing for exercise Mobility Guardian 2023

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing deployed as Lead Expeditionary Wing to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, in support of exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, July 5-21, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 was the largest full-spectrum readiness exercise in Air Mobility Command history and featured seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations across a 3,000-mile exercise area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
