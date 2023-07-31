Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild deploys as Lead Expeditionary Wing for exercise Mobility Guardian 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing deployed as Lead Expeditionary Wing to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, in support of exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, July 5-21, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 was the largest full-spectrum readiness exercise in Air Mobility Command history and featured seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations across a 3,000-mile exercise area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892410
    VIRIN: 230802-F-TG828-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803575
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild deploys as Lead Expeditionary Wing for exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC135
    Mobility Air Force
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT