    Making A Splash

    PUERTO RICO

    02.28.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Fresh water is essential to life, and in a humanitarian crisis, 92W Water Treatment Specialists are crucial for sustainment.

    Serve part time in the Army Reserve as a Water Treatment Specialist, and lend a helping hand in a time of need!


    Video By: 1LT Tim yao
    Drone By: SPC Colton Huston

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 16:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 892398
    VIRIN: 230228-A-KJ871-1006
    Filename: DOD_109803393
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PR

    armyreserve
    usarmarketing
    usarbest
    tim yao

