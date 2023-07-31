Fresh water is essential to life, and in a humanitarian crisis, 92W Water Treatment Specialists are crucial for sustainment.
Serve part time in the Army Reserve as a Water Treatment Specialist, and lend a helping hand in a time of need!
Video By: 1LT Tim yao
Drone By: SPC Colton Huston
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 16:53
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|892398
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-KJ871-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109803393
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Making A Splash, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT