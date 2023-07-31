Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID Soldiers Discuss Mental Health Awareness with Rage Room Benefits

    WALTHOURVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez, a Soldier assigned to the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about mental health awareness and how his "rage room" benefits fellow Soldiers and the local community in Walthourville, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2023. Spc. Nau’tica Gibson, a bridge builder crewmember assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd ID shares her experience at the rage room. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Mental Health Awareness
    ROTM
    3rdID
    Rage Room

