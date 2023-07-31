3rd ID Soldiers Discuss Mental Health Awareness with Rage Room Benefits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892388" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez, a Soldier assigned to the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about mental health awareness and how his "rage room" benefits fellow Soldiers and the local community in Walthourville, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2023. Spc. Nau’tica Gibson, a bridge builder crewmember assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd ID shares her experience at the rage room. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)