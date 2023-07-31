The Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard held a rehearsal at the Fort McCoy Airfield in preparation for their EAA AirVenture Air show demonstration in Oshkosh, WI on July 28th.
Multiple Wisconsin units participated in the National Guard capabilities demonstration to include the 115th fighter wing, 147th Aviation Battalion , 120th Field Artillery Regiment and 127th Infantry Regiment.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 15:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892383
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109803125
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wing Air Show Rehearsal at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
