    Wing Air Show Rehearsal at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard held a rehearsal at the Fort McCoy Airfield in preparation for their EAA AirVenture Air show demonstration in Oshkosh, WI on July 28th.
    Multiple Wisconsin units participated in the National Guard capabilities demonstration to include the 115th fighter wing, 147th Aviation Battalion , 120th Field Artillery Regiment and 127th Infantry Regiment.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 15:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892383
    VIRIN: 230727-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803125
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    WING
    Fort McCoy
    127th Infantry
    115th fighter wing
    147th Aviation BN
    120th FA

