AFMC Spouse and Family Forum: Employment and Higher Education Opportunities

The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, Aug. 2 where Air Force experts shared updates, resources, and answered questions related to spouse employment and higher education opportunities. AFMC Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, and his spouse, Dede Richardson, hosted the forum, which is part of the AFMC Family Connection initiative. This initiative is focuses on better connecting uniformed and civilian family members across the command with support and resources in all aspects of life.
|08.02.2023
|08.02.2023 15:20
|Briefings
|892378
|230802-F-ZS999-1001
|DOD_109803081
|01:00:01
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|0
|0
