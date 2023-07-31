Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC Spouse and Family Forum: Employment and Higher Education Opportunities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, Aug. 2 where Air Force experts shared updates, resources, and answered questions related to spouse employment and higher education opportunities. AFMC Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, and his spouse, Dede Richardson, hosted the forum, which is part of the AFMC Family Connection initiative. This initiative is focuses on better connecting uniformed and civilian family members across the command with support and resources in all aspects of life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 15:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 892378
    VIRIN: 230802-F-ZS999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803081
    Length: 01:00:01
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Spouse and Family Forum: Employment and Higher Education Opportunities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Family
    AFMC
    Spouse Employment
    AFMC Connect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT