SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: CSAF Nomination, Wedgetail Agreement, Leadership Titles Change

In this week’s look around the Air Force, Vice Chief of Staff General David Allvin is nominated to be the 23rd Chief of Staff of the Air Force, three country’s Air Forces, the U.S., U.K., and Australia, agree to develop the Wedgetail early warning and control aircraft, and Air Force Vice Commanders become Deputy Commanders.