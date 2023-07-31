Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: CSAF Nomination, Wedgetail Agreement, Leadership Titles Change

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Vice Chief of Staff General David Allvin is nominated to be the 23rd Chief of Staff of the Air Force, three country’s Air Forces, the U.S., U.K., and Australia, agree to develop the Wedgetail early warning and control aircraft, and Air Force Vice Commanders become Deputy Commanders.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892369
    VIRIN: 230802-F-JH807-1002
    Filename: DOD_109802992
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: CSAF Nomination, Wedgetail Agreement, Leadership Titles Change, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

