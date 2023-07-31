Soldiers from 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) kick off Operation Lethal Eagle III Aug. 1, 2023, Fort Campbell Ky.
Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 17:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892364
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-HT963-1553
|Filename:
|DOD_109802952
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st BEB Infil, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
