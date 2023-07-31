Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, hold a Marne Tattoo and a color casing ceremony during the last day of Marne Hero Days on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. The Marne Tattoo marks the constitution and organization of 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne community. The 3rd ID officially cased their colors for their nine-month deployment to Europe as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. This ceremony concluded the Marne Hero Days celebration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen and Spc. Bernabe Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892357
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109802837
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Marne Tattoo and Casing of Colors, by SGT William Griffen and SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
