    3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Marne Tattoo and Casing of Colors

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen and Spc. Bernabe Lopez III

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, hold a Marne Tattoo and a color casing ceremony during the last day of Marne Hero Days on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. The Marne Tattoo marks the constitution and organization of 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne community. The 3rd ID officially cased their colors for their nine-month deployment to Europe as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. This ceremony concluded the Marne Hero Days celebration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen and Spc. Bernabe Lopez)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892357
    VIRIN: 230801-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109802837
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Marne Tattoo and Casing of Colors, by SGT William Griffen and SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Color Casing
    Twilight Tattoo
    Marne Hero Days

