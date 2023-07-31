Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC at The Great Tennessee Air Show

    SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    AEDC participated in The Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, TN on 10 June 2023 with a T-38 Talon on static display and a booth featuring wind tunnel models.

    06.10.2023
    08.02.2023
    SMYRNA, TN, US 

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Talon
    AEDC
    Arnold Air Force Base

