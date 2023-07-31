AEDC participated in The Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, TN on 10 June 2023 with a T-38 Talon on static display and a booth featuring wind tunnel models.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 14:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892355
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-Ex543-1001
|PIN:
|202378
|Filename:
|DOD_109802790
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SMYRNA, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AEDC at The Great Tennessee Air Show, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT