On the 8th episode of the SMA’s Fireside Chats, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston had a candid discussion with senior NCOs about using tough, realistic training at the CTCs.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 13:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|892354
|VIRIN:
|232707-A-ZU721-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109802786
|Length:
|00:58:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 8 - Tough, Realistic Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT