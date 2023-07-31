Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston talked about making the jump from 1SG to SGM during episode 7 of the SMA’s Fireside Chats.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 13:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|892353
|VIRIN:
|232707-A-ZU721-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109802768
|Length:
|00:10:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 7 - Tactical vs. Organizational, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT