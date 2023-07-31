Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vertical B-Roll: Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tackles high ropes course

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Cadets in Sunburst Youth Academy's Class 32 work through a high ropes confidence course in Anaheim, California, July 23, 2023, as part of the academy's two-week pre-challenge acclimation phase to focus on building a growth mindset at the onset of their time at Sunburst. For 5.5 months, from July to December, nearly 200 Southern California teens are voluntarily living on and going to school on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California, to make up high school credits while learning essential life skills like goal setting and leadership. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program site operated in collaboration between the California National Guard's Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate and the Orange County Department of Education. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 13:49
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US 

