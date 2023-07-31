SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 5 - GWOT

In episode 5 of the SMA’s Fireside Chats, the NCO Journal’s SSG Brandon Cox talks with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston about where he was on 9/11 and his experiences at the start of the Global War on Terror.
