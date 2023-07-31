Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 5 - GWOT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    The NCO Journal

    In episode 5 of the SMA’s Fireside Chats, the NCO Journal’s SSG Brandon Cox talks with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston about where he was on 9/11 and his experiences at the start of the Global War on Terror.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 13:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 892348
    VIRIN: 232607-A-ZU721-1001
    Filename: DOD_109802743
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 5 - GWOT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GWOT
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    SMA
    NCO Journal
    Episode 5
    SMA's Fireside Chats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT