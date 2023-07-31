On the 3rd episode of the SMA’s Fireside Chats, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston visited with Staff Sergeants and Sergeants 1st Class at Fort Campbell to talk about building cohesive teams.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 13:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|892346
|VIRIN:
|232507-A-ZU721-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109802741
|Length:
|00:43:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 3 - Building Cohesive Teams, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT