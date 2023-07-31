Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 3 - Building Cohesive Teams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    The NCO Journal

    On the 3rd episode of the SMA’s Fireside Chats, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston visited with Staff Sergeants and Sergeants 1st Class at Fort Campbell to talk about building cohesive teams.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 13:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 892346
    VIRIN: 232507-A-ZU721-1001
    Filename: DOD_109802741
    Length: 00:43:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 3 - Building Cohesive Teams, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Army
    SMA
    NCO Journal
    Episode 3
    Building Cohesive Teams
    SMA's Fireside Chats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT