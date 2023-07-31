In episode 2, Earning Stripes, of the SMA’s Fireside Chats, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston talks to Soldiers about to take their first steps as NCOs.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 13:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|892345
|VIRIN:
|232407-A-ZU721-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109802739
|Length:
|01:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 2 - Earning Stripes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT