Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jump onto the Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Liberty, NC, August 1, 2023. The 82nd Airborne Division stands ready to jump, fight, and win anytime the nation calls on the Division to do so. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892338
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-ID763-2910
|Filename:
|DOD_109802691
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Jump Slow-motion Part 2, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
