82nd Airborne Division Jump Slow-motion Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jump onto the Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Liberty, NC, August 1, 2023. The 82nd Airborne Division stands ready to jump, fight, and win anytime the nation calls on the Division to do so. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)