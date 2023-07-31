Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division Jump Slow-motion Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jump onto the Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Liberty, NC, August 1, 2023. The 82nd Airborne Division stands ready to jump, fight, and win anytime the nation calls on the Division to do so. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892338
    VIRIN: 230801-A-ID763-2910
    Filename: DOD_109802691
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    82nd Airborne Division
    Air Force
    C130
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    All the way

