SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 1 - Welcome to the Army

In the SMA’s 1st Fireside Chats episode, Welcome to the Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston talks to junior enlisted Soldiers as they begin their careers in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 11:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|892336
|VIRIN:
|232407-A-ZU721-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109802629
|Length:
|00:27:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
