    SMA's Fireside Chats: Episode 1 - Welcome to the Army

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    The NCO Journal

    In the SMA’s 1st Fireside Chats episode, Welcome to the Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston talks to junior enlisted Soldiers as they begin their careers in the Army.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Army
    SMA
    NCO Journal
    Episode 1
    Welcome to the Army

