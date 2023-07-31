Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA's Fireside Chats Series Introduction

    04.25.2023

    The NCO Journal

    The “SMA's Fireside Chats” is a 16-episode series where 16th Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael A. Grinston shares his lessons learned at some of the locations where he served over the course of his 36-year career.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 11:33
    Category: Series
    This work, SMA's Fireside Chats Series Introduction, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mentorship
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    SMA
    NCO Journal
    Episode 1

