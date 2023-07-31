Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longhorn graze near Lake Jed Johnson in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Longhorns graze in the morning before temperatures soar over 100 in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892326
    VIRIN: 230728-O-KP881-7511
    Filename: DOD_109802516
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Longhorn graze near Lake Jed Johnson in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #fortsill #imcom #tradoc #wildlife

