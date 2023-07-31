Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kayakers on Lake Jed Johnson in the Wichita Mountains

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Kayakers take advantage of cooler morning temperatures at Lake Jed Johnson in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892325
    VIRIN: 230728-O-KP881-7377
    Filename: DOD_109802508
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kayakers on Lake Jed Johnson in the Wichita Mountains, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #fortsill #imcom #tradoc #wildlife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT