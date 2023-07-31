Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Soldier Preparatory Course - Running

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Video by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Future Soldier Preparatory Course - Running footage at Fort Jackson, SC. Video captured by Enterprise Multimedia Center at Fort Eustis, VA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892316
    VIRIN: 230606-D-RB344-1556
    Filename: DOD_109802407
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Soldier Preparatory Course - Running, by William Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FSPC, Future Soldier Preparatory Course, Center of Initial Military Training, CIMT, TRADOC,

