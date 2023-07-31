Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathway to Life

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.25.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron take part in the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 25-26, 202. ASIST is designed to teach students how to use suicide first aid to help a person with suicidal thoughts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Aviano Air Base
    ASIST
    Security Forces

