Members assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron take part in the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 25-26, 202. ASIST is designed to teach students how to use suicide first aid to help a person with suicidal thoughts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 11:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892312
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-ZJ681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109802393
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pathway to Life, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT