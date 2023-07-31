U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers the keynote speech at the American Forces Network Europe 80th anniversary celebration at Höchst Castle, Frankfurt Germany, July 14, 2023. AFN Europe celebrated eight decades of delivering news, information, and entertainment via radio, television, and more recently streaming media services to DoD audiences in the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892305
|VIRIN:
|230714-A-AY818-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109802371
|Length:
|00:14:43
|Location:
|FRANKFURT, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Michael E. Langley American Forces Network Europe 80th anniversary celebration keynote speech., by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
