The 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office highlights the operations and personnel for the July of 2023. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone G Mitchell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 09:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|892299
|VIRIN:
|230802-Z-VP778-1874
|Filename:
|DOD_109802272
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 111th Attack Wing July 2023 Spotlight, by MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT