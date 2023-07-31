Cadets from 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, work together as a squad during the situational training exercise to practice combat tactics with simulated missions in the field. All footage provided by Madelyn Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office Intern.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 08:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
This work, Cadet Summer Training Situational Training Exercise B-Roll, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
