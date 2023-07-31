Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadet Summer Training Situational Training Exercise B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, work together as a squad during the situational training exercise to practice combat tactics with simulated missions in the field. All footage provided by Madelyn Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office Intern.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 08:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892295
    VIRIN: 230802-O-MN346-6707
    PIN: 230802
    Filename: DOD_109802162
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet Summer Training Situational Training Exercise B-Roll, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CST
    TRADOC
    U.S. Army
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT