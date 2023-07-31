Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-32 FA BN Change of Command

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Ubaldo Lechuga 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, “BASTOGNE”, 101st Airborne Division, conducts a change of command ceremony, transferring authority from Lt. Col. Brian J. Dyer to incoming Commander Lt. Col. Zachary L. Tegtmeier at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 1, 2023. The change of command ceremony is the symbolic marker representing the official transfer of leadership of the unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ubaldo Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892294
    VIRIN: 230801-A-AB216-2001
    Filename: DOD_109802079
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    This work, 2-32 FA BN Change of Command, by SPC Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bastogne
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    ProudAmericans

