The 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, “BASTOGNE”, 101st Airborne Division, conducts a change of command ceremony, transferring authority from Lt. Col. Brian J. Dyer to incoming Commander Lt. Col. Zachary L. Tegtmeier at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 1, 2023. The change of command ceremony is the symbolic marker representing the official transfer of leadership of the unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ubaldo Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892294
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-AB216-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109802079
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2-32 FA BN Change of Command, by SPC Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
