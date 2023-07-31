2-32 FA BN Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, “BASTOGNE”, 101st Airborne Division, conducts a change of command ceremony, transferring authority from Lt. Col. Brian J. Dyer to incoming Commander Lt. Col. Zachary L. Tegtmeier at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 1, 2023. The change of command ceremony is the symbolic marker representing the official transfer of leadership of the unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ubaldo Lechuga)