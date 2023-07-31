Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month in USAREUR-AF

Col. Rebecca Hazelett, provost marshal, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Sgt. Maj. Brice Rae, senior enlisted leader, Office of the Provost Marshal, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speak about Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month July 27, 2023, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month reminds service members and civilians to renew their commitment to the vigilance required to prevent terrorist attacks and protect our employees, locations, and operations from acts of terror. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 04:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892287
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-YN770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801917
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
