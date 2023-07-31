Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month in USAREUR-AF

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Col. Rebecca Hazelett, provost marshal, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Sgt. Maj. Brice Rae, senior enlisted leader, Office of the Provost Marshal, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speak about Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month July 27, 2023, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month reminds service members and civilians to renew their commitment to the vigilance required to prevent terrorist attacks and protect our employees, locations, and operations from acts of terror. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 04:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892287
    VIRIN: 230802-A-YN770-1001
    Filename: DOD_109801917
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Anti-Terrorism Awareness
    StrongerTogether

