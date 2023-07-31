Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month in USAREUR-AF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Rebecca Hazelett, provost marshal, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Sgt. Maj. Brice Rae, senior enlisted leader, Office of the Provost Marshal, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speak about Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month July 27, 2023, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month reminds service members and civilians to renew their commitment to the vigilance required to prevent terrorist attacks and protect our employees, locations, and operations from acts of terror. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)