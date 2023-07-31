Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Lightning II Arrive at Tyndall AFB's B-Roll 4

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    BROLL package of F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Tyndall Air Force Base. After almost 10 years as a cornerstone for the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor pilot training mission, Tyndall AFB transitions to a deployable F-35A Lightning II combat mission. On Aug. 1, 2023, Tyndall welcomed its first three F-35s at Tyndall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 23:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892279
    VIRIN: 230801-F-FN051-1005
    Filename: DOD_109801725
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II Arrive at Tyndall AFB's B-Roll 4, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    F-35A Lightning II
    Tyndall F-35

