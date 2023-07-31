Chief Navy Counselor, Zaira Rebollar, the command career counselor at Nay Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of the enlisted symposium for junior sailors assigned to NSF Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 01:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892275
|VIRIN:
|230802-N-OH831-2320
|Filename:
|DOD_109801649
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSF Diego Garcia Enlisted Symposium, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
