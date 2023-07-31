F-35A Lightning II Arrive at Tyndall AFB's 1

BROLL package of F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Tyndall Air Force Base. After almost 10 years as a cornerstone for the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor pilot training mission, Tyndall AFB transitions to a deployable F-35A Lightning II combat mission. On Aug. 1, 2023, Tyndall welcomed its first three F-35s at Tyndall.
|08.01.2023
|08.01.2023 23:31
|B-Roll
|892274
|230801-F-FN051-1002
|DOD_109801628
|00:01:05
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
