Interview with Fort McCoy DES Director Micah Komp about 2023 National Night Out participation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892272" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Director Micah Komp discusses the installation's participation in two National Night Out events Aug. 1, 2023, in Tomah, Wis. Fort McCoy DES had people and vehicles and equipment at the Monroe County National Night Out in Tomah, Wis., and the Sparta National Night Out event in Sparta, Wis. Hundreds of people attended each event. The Monroe County National Night Out, the 20th NNO for the county, was held for four hours at Tomah’s Recreation Park. Sparta’s National Night Out event was held at the city’s Memorial Park. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)