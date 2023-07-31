Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Fort McCoy DES Director Micah Komp about 2023 National Night Out participation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Director Micah Komp discusses the installation's participation in two National Night Out events Aug. 1, 2023, in Tomah, Wis. Fort McCoy DES had people and vehicles and equipment at the Monroe County National Night Out in Tomah, Wis., and the Sparta National Night Out event in Sparta, Wis. Hundreds of people attended each event. The Monroe County National Night Out, the 20th NNO for the county, was held for four hours at Tomah’s Recreation Park. Sparta’s National Night Out event was held at the city’s Memorial Park. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 22:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892272
    VIRIN: 230801-A-OK556-3677
    Filename: DOD_109801568
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Fort McCoy DES Director Micah Komp about 2023 National Night Out participation, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    National Night Out
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services
    fire and police personnel

