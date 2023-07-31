USS John Finn (DDG 113) Refuels in Sasebo, Japan

The Arleigh-Burke Class guided missile destroyer made a port call at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo to refuel and resupply as part of regular operations with Commander, Task Force 71 on July 28th, 2023. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|07.28.2023
|08.01.2023 21:56
|Newscasts
|Location:
|JP
