    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Refuels in Sasebo, Japan

    JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Arleigh-Burke Class guided missile destroyer made a port call at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo to refuel and resupply as part of regular operations with Commander, Task Force 71 on July 28th, 2023. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 21:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892270
    VIRIN: 230728-N-GG032-1002
    Filename: DOD_109801541
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Refuels in Sasebo, Japan, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Japan
    #Sasebo
    #CFAS
    #Navy
    #DDG113

