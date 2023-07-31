USS John Finn (DDG 113) Refuels in Sasebo, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Arleigh-Burke Class guided missile destroyer made a port call at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo to refuel and resupply as part of regular operations with Commander, Task Force 71 on July 28th, 2023. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)