    NPASE Japan organizes a beach cleanup in Kanagawa Japan

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230801-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 1, 2023) - Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan organized a beach cleanup at Yuigahama Beach in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan in conjunction with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Public Affairs and the Kanagawa Beach Beautification Foundation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 21:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 892268
    VIRIN: 230801-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_109801528
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPASE Japan organizes a beach cleanup in Kanagawa Japan, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

