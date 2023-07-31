Comanche Soldiers conduct fuel operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, refuel and reposition their tanks before staging for the night at the Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 25, 2023. Comanche Co. initiated movement for operations during exercise Talisman Sabre 23 with the Australian Army’s 7th Brigade.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)