Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Comanche Soldiers conduct fuel operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, refuel and reposition their tanks before staging for the night at the Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 25, 2023. Comanche Co. initiated movement for operations during exercise Talisman Sabre 23 with the Australian Army’s 7th Brigade.

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892267
    VIRIN: 230725-A-JU985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109801526
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comanche Soldiers conduct fuel operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    M1A2 Abrams tank
    1 AD
    TalismanSabre23
    1stArmoredDivison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT