Comanche Soldiers fuel tanks in preparation of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

U.S. Army Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, fill up the fuel on a tank at the Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 22, 2023. Comanche Co. is making final preparations to participate in exercise Talisman Sabre 23 with the Australian Army’s 7th Brigade.
Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)
|07.22.2023
|08.01.2023 21:36
|B-Roll
|892266
|230722-A-JU985-1002
|DOD_109801521
|00:02:30
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|2
|2
