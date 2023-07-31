Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 23-08.5 Interview with 29th IBCT commander

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Interview with Col. David R. Hatcher the commander for 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team after their Joint Readiness Combat Center rotation in Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July through August, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 

    This work, JRTC 23-08.5 Interview with 29th IBCT commander, by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

