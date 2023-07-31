Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Lightning II Arrival to Tyndall Air Force Base

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The first three F-35A Lightning II's arrived to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The arrival of the F-35 is a significant milestone for Tyndall in advancing AirPower capabilities, ensuring air superiority and showcasing the resilience and adaptability of both the 'Installation of the Future' and the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 20:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892261
    VIRIN: 230801-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109801503
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II Arrival to Tyndall Air Force Base, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    F-35
    325
    Tyndall
    Tyndall F-35

