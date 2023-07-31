The first three F-35A Lightning II's arrived to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The arrival of the F-35 is a significant milestone for Tyndall in advancing AirPower capabilities, ensuring air superiority and showcasing the resilience and adaptability of both the 'Installation of the Future' and the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 20:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892261
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801503
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Lightning II Arrival to Tyndall Air Force Base, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT