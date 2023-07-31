U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a field exercise at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, July 27, 2023. The purpose of the training is to refine littoral sustainment team techniques to better execute future missions and validate standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 20:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892259
|VIRIN:
|230727-M-MI096-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801395
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d LLB Field Exercise, by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT