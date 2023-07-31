Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LLB Field Exercise

    KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a field exercise at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, July 27, 2023. The purpose of the training is to refine littoral sustainment team techniques to better execute future missions and validate standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 20:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892259
    VIRIN: 230727-M-MI096-2001
    Filename: DOD_109801395
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HI, US

    This work, 3d LLB Field Exercise, by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    patrolling
    littoral
    training
    KTA
    MLR
    3d LLB

