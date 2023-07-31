Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Lethal Eagle III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct weapons qualification on the M2 during Operation Lethal Eagle III on August 1, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercised to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premiere air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Truesdale, Joseph.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 22:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892257
    VIRIN: 230801-A-MJ406-1764
    PIN: 101101
    Filename: DOD_109801366
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lethal Eagle III, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    ScreamingEagles
    Lethal Eagle
    LetsRendezvous

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT