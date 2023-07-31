Soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct weapons qualification on the M2 during Operation Lethal Eagle III on August 1, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercised to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premiere air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Truesdale, Joseph.)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 22:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892257
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-MJ406-1764
|PIN:
|101101
|Filename:
|DOD_109801366
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Lethal Eagle III, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT