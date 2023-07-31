Fox Company PFT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892256" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 31, 2023. The PFT is ran during recruit training as an evaluation of stamina and physical conditioning, they conduct pull-ups, a 3-minute and 45 second plank and a 3-mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)