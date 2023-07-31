Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company PFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 31, 2023. The PFT is ran during recruit training as an evaluation of stamina and physical conditioning, they conduct pull-ups, a 3-minute and 45 second plank and a 3-mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 19:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892256
    VIRIN: 230731-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_109801326
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company PFT, by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT