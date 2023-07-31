U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 31, 2023. The PFT is ran during recruit training as an evaluation of stamina and physical conditioning, they conduct pull-ups, a 3-minute and 45 second plank and a 3-mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 19:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892256
|VIRIN:
|230731-M-HE928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801326
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company PFT, by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT